SA risk management director earns highest membership grade

Zanele Mukhobu, certified fellow of the Institute of Risk Management (CFIRM), enterprise risk management director at the Gauteng Department of Human Settlement, has been awarded the highest grade of membership by the Institute of Risk Management (IRM).

Makhobu completed the senior executive route to win the award. She is also chair of the IRM’s South African regional group and has dedicated her time to being an ambassador for the risk profession.

We spoke to her about her career in risk management and her journey in getting qualified.

How did you get your job?

I got the job in 2007 when risk management was newly introduced in the public sector in line with section 38 of Public Financial Management Act in Africa.

What’s a typical day like as an enterprise risk management director?

The first thing I do is to meet with team and recap on the previous day’s to-do list and work on the current day’s work, which involves consultation with risk owners on their risks within their areas of responsibilities. I attend to any emerging risks and unforeseen incidents by identifying, assessing, documenting and reporting them.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

Interacting and networking with different individuals in relation to understanding their risk exposures within their areas of responsibility. I enjoy being able to change the mindset of risk owners, seeing them taking risk responsibilities, ownership and leadership seriously by taking calculated risk decision in mitigating their risks. I also enjoy seeing the positive risk outcomes due to fruitful implementation of risk-management processes and risk-management culture across the entire organisation.

What are the challenges?

The buy-in is still a challenge in the public sector due to five-year political term as leadership changes. The continuity and risk management culture built over the years get tested. The risk management systems and governance structures built over the years, their functionality and continuity depend on the new leadership’s focus.

Why did you want to go through the senior executive route?

The vast experience that I accumulated over 11 years in embedding risk-management processes and risk-management culture in the public service has led me to pursue the senior executive route professional qualifications and certification.

It was about how I compare in terms of experience and competency gained over the years with the other certified members and certified fellows.

More than anything was to get a qualification and recognition so that I can advocate for risk management profession with conviction and confidence

Top tips on getting into risk management

You must have passion for risk management and love for the work that you are doing.

Continuous professional development is critical as the world around us keep on changing by a minute – you need to stay on par.

Enrol yourself into a reputable risk management professional body such as the IRM, which is globally recognised and familiarise yourself with its professional risk management standards.

This article was paid for by the Institute of Risk Management.