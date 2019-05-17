Investec’s Fani Titi grapples with crises in its two largest markets — SA and UK

While SA resolved its political leadership issues with an election last week that gave a convincing mandate to the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa, the most recent data show that the economy probably shrank in the first quarter.

The limited avenues for growth in the two countries have put Investec in the unenviable position of having its costs rising faster than revenues. But the CEO is unfazed.

"Revenue growth and cost containment remain priorities for the year ahead. Our cost-to-income ratio remains within our target range, and specifically with reference to SA, we have a number of initiatives we think will contribute to revenue growth in the year ahead."

This includes Investec for Business, a comprehensive banking solution targeting the corporate mid-market segment, as well as a new private client initiative, Investec Life, which has introduced life insurance products to its niche of high net worth private clients.

Titi was speaking after the company reported basic earnings per share grew just 1.6% to 52p in the year to end-March. The dividend advanced just more than 2%.

A weaker rand against the pound was a drag on growth.

Titi is still technically co-CEO with Investec Asset Management chief Hendrik du Toit, but will singularly hold the reins

for the specialist bank and wealth & investment divisions after the money management unit, which Du Toit runs from London, separates. The asset management unit’s separation is on track for later in 2019, with a subsequent listing on the LSE.

Investec’s stake in the rebranded business will fall to low double digits. The specialist bank generated the bulk of the group’s operating profits in the 2019 financial year, accounting for 67% of the £664.5m generated in 2019. This represented an impressive year-on-year increase of 18%.

Titi has more flexibility with costs in the UK, where the bank’s smaller relative size in the market allowed it to grow core loans 8.5%. That was on the back of strong corporate client lending and private bank mortgage origination.