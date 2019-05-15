News Leader
WATCH: Transaction Capital’s minibus taxi business lifts interim profits
Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz joins Business Day TV to discuss the group's interim results
15 May 2019 - 17:04
About 69% of SA households use minibus taxis and because of this, Transaction Capital has managed to extend its track record of delivering double-digit growth. Interim earnings jumped 17%, largely driven by strong growth in the company's SA Taxi business.
The company expects further robust organic earnings and dividend growth over the medium term.
Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz joined Business Day TV for a closer look at the drivers behind the numbers.
Or listen to the full audio: