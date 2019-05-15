Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Transaction Capital’s minibus taxi business lifts interim profits

Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz joins Business Day TV to discuss the group's interim results

15 May 2019 - 17:04 Business Day TV
Taxis wait for passengers at the Germiston taxi rank in Johannesburg, Gauteng. Picture: MASI LOSI
Taxis wait for passengers at the Germiston taxi rank in Johannesburg, Gauteng. Picture: MASI LOSI

About 69% of SA households use minibus taxis and because of this, Transaction Capital has managed to extend its track record of delivering double-digit growth. Interim earnings jumped 17%, largely driven by strong growth in the company's SA Taxi business.

The company expects further robust organic earnings and dividend growth over the medium term.

Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz joined Business Day TV for a closer look at the drivers behind the numbers.

Or listen to the full audio:

Transaction Capital’s minibus taxi business boosts interim profits

Group's half-year earnings grow 17%
