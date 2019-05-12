Dow Jones stalwart Warren Phillips dies at 92

Washington — Warren Phillips, the former CEO of Dow Jones and publisher of its flagship The Wall Street Journal as the newspaper became the largest US daily by circulation, has died. He was 92.

Phillips died on Friday at his home in Bridgehampton, New York, the Journal said.

Fresh from college in 1947, Phillips took an entry-level position at the Journal — “then a thin, 100,000-circulation financial paper downtown at 44 Broad Street”, he recalled in his 2011 memoir. When he retired in 1991, having led the news side for 13 years and the business side for 16, the Journal had a circulation of 1.9-million, editions for Europe and Asia and several Pulitzer Prizes.

As Phillips rose from copy reader to executive editor to CEO, the Journal became the indispensable newspaper of the business world. In 1979, it overtook the New York Daily News to become the nation’s largest daily, with circulation of almost 2.1-million in 1983 before backsliding for several years.

Phillips and two appointees, editor Norman Pearlstine and associate publisher Peter Kann, broadened the newspaper’s scope and size throughout the 1980s by adding staff, a European edition and a new emphasis on topics such as law, technology, real estate and media.

Though viewed as a defender of the Journal’s traditional focus on markets and companies, Phillips said he supported expanded coverage, if done the right way.

“I was concerned with balance — not over-focusing so much staff time and front-page space on light, whimsical features or other non-business subjects that our specialty, being best in the coverage of business, was weakened in the process,” he wrote in his memoir, Newspaperman: Inside the News Business at The Wall Street Journal.

From 1985, when advertising revenue began a steady decline, Phillips managed Dow Jones through a period of attrition exacerbated by the Black Monday stock-market crash in October 1987. In 1990, the company froze salaries and capital expenditures and sold its corporate jet. Phillips stepped down as CEO on January 1 1991, and as chair six months later.