Dow Jones stalwart Warren Phillips dies at 92
The former CEO began as a copy reader for The Wall Street Journal before taking the reins of the indispensable business newspaper
Washington — Warren Phillips, the former CEO of Dow Jones and publisher of its flagship The Wall Street Journal as the newspaper became the largest US daily by circulation, has died. He was 92.
Phillips died on Friday at his home in Bridgehampton, New York, the Journal said.
Fresh from college in 1947, Phillips took an entry-level position at the Journal — “then a thin, 100,000-circulation financial paper downtown at 44 Broad Street”, he recalled in his 2011 memoir. When he retired in 1991, having led the news side for 13 years and the business side for 16, the Journal had a circulation of 1.9-million, editions for Europe and Asia and several Pulitzer Prizes.
As Phillips rose from copy reader to executive editor to CEO, the Journal became the indispensable newspaper of the business world. In 1979, it overtook the New York Daily News to become the nation’s largest daily, with circulation of almost 2.1-million in 1983 before backsliding for several years.
Phillips and two appointees, editor Norman Pearlstine and associate publisher Peter Kann, broadened the newspaper’s scope and size throughout the 1980s by adding staff, a European edition and a new emphasis on topics such as law, technology, real estate and media.
Though viewed as a defender of the Journal’s traditional focus on markets and companies, Phillips said he supported expanded coverage, if done the right way.
“I was concerned with balance — not over-focusing so much staff time and front-page space on light, whimsical features or other non-business subjects that our specialty, being best in the coverage of business, was weakened in the process,” he wrote in his memoir, Newspaperman: Inside the News Business at The Wall Street Journal.
From 1985, when advertising revenue began a steady decline, Phillips managed Dow Jones through a period of attrition exacerbated by the Black Monday stock-market crash in October 1987. In 1990, the company froze salaries and capital expenditures and sold its corporate jet. Phillips stepped down as CEO on January 1 1991, and as chair six months later.
A blot on his record was Dow Jones’s phased acquisition of Telerate, a financial-data delivery service, for $1.6bn, purchased in stages from 1985 to 1990. Dow Jones sold the unit in 1998 for $510m to Bridge Information Systems, which became part of Thomson Reuters.
In his memoir, Phillips said blame for the Telerate “failure” was “shared by many, certainly including me”. He said Dow Jones invested “too little, too late” in the product to make it competitive with those of companies such as Thomson Reuters and Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News.
To critics of his management record, and Kann’s after him, Phillips wrote that Dow Jones “remained essentially strong until the years after 2002 that brought the hemorrhaging of advertising revenue and the flight to the internet that afflicted the entire publishing industry and left the future of all newspapers in question”.
Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp bought the Journal in 2007, ending 105 years of control by the Bancroft family.
Bloomberg