Do you have what it takes to be one of the 2019 Saica Top 35 under 35?

Thirty-year-old Lyle Malander was last year’s winner of the Top 35 under 35 awards. The annual awards were launched in 2014 by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) to recognise the organisation’s young achievers.

Each year, after receiving hundreds of applications or nominations – nationally and internationally – finalists are narrowed down to 35, each of whom displays a remarkable portfolio of significant success, leadership, personal determination and drive for their age.

In some notable way, the finalists are also looking beyond themselves and making a meaningful contribution to society and to those less fortunate.

A panel of prestigious judges interviews each finalist, and an overall winner is selected along with various winners under the categories of entrepreneur, corporate and academia. Malander is one such young chartered accountant (CA) SA under the age of 35 who is not only achieving top results but also making a tangible impact.

Malander, co-founder and director of the Malander Group of companies, launched chartered accounting and financial advisory firm Malander Advisory in 2015, followed by recruitment firm Malander Placements; Malander Digital, an IT company; and, most recently, Malander UK, a financial advisory and recruitment firm based in London.

The trailblazer says he focuses on providing professional advisory and resource services to large and listed entities.

In three years, the Malander Group has created many employment opportunities for chartered accountants and finance professionals and made more than R40m in revenue.

Watch the video | The 2018 Saica Top 35 under 35 winner