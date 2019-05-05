Anil Ambani’s last stronghold Reliance developing fault lines

Mumbai — The last stronghold in embattled tycoon Anil Ambani’s phone carrier-to-power empire is also developing fault lines.

Reliance Capital, his financial services business that almost doubled its profit in five years, had largely remained insulated from the distress plaguing the wider conglomerate. Now, the company that controls India’s fifth-biggest mutual fund, is racing to close a planned $2bn of asset sales to bolster its finances after cash dwindled to 110-million rupees ($1.6m) as of March, according to Care Ratings.

With $252m of debt falling due over May and June, a unit of Moody’s Investors Service and two other local firms have slashed ratings of Reliance Capital or its short-term instruments, citing holdups in asset sales, deteriorating liquidity and risks on loans to unprofitable affiliates.

The downgrades came against the backdrop of soaring finance costs for an industry shaken by 2018’s meltdown at one of the nation’s biggest shadow lenders that is unrelated to Reliance Capital.

Asset disposals are key to averting a crisis at Reliance Capital, said Mathew Antony, a managing partner at Mumbai-based Aditya Consulting, a credit advisory firm. “Unless some strategic infusion of long-term equity comes into the company, the day when Reliance Capital falls into a liquidity crisis isn’t too far,” he said.

“We don’t foresee any issues in meeting short-term or long-term funding obligations,” Amit Bapna, Reliance Capital’s CFO said in Mumbai on Friday. The financier expects to raise as much as 120-billion rupees in the next four months, he said, which will reduce up to 70% of its outstanding debt.

The company told exchanges on April 27 that it has short-term debt of 9.5-billion rupees, which will get fully repaid by end-September using proceeds from the sale of its stake in the asset management business. The 43% stake was valued at 53-billion rupees, it said.

Of the 140-billion rupees of planned divestment, almost all the transactions are behind schedule, Care Ratings said in an April 18 statement while slashing Reliance Capital’s long-term rating to A from A+ and putting it on a “credit watch”.

Brickwork Ratings pared it to A+ from AA in April while ICRA, Moody’s local unit, had downgraded the short-term ratings in March, saying the “timeliness of receipt of funds” from divestment “remains critical”. More cuts have followed for other group companies as well.

Regulatory hurdles

The conglomerate has struggled to sell assets in other firms. While Ambani managed to dispose of the Mumbai power distribution and road assets, many others, especially in telecommunications were scuttled due to regulatory hurdles or legal delays.

The strain at Reliance Capital heightens the challenges facing Ambani who has seen his indebted telecom operator Reliance Communications collapse into insolvency. His ventures in power, defence and infrastructure too have battled piling debt, bankruptcy cases and regulatory snags.

Ambani carved out these newer businesses for himself from Reliance Industries as part of a 2005 settlement with his older brother, Mukesh Ambani, following the death of their father, Dhirubhai Ambani, three years earlier.

The younger tycoon’s woes came to the fore in March when Mukesh stepped up just in time to settle an overdue payment and save Anil the embarrassment of a stint in jail. The value of Anil’s holdings in companies has plunged to about $120m from a net worth of at least $31bn in 2008, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

ICRA has also red-flagged Reliance Capital’s “substantial exposure toward” group companies which can curb its ability to raise and repay its near-term debt obligations.

Reliance Mutual Fund wrote down about $233m of investments in Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance in April, although it said investors’ interests will be protected.

About nine local mutual funds, including the biggest, have sold their shareholdings in Reliance Capital in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Mutual funds held 1.23% of its equity at the end of March, down from 4.1% at the end of December, according to data on BSE’s website.

Adequate safety

Despite the recent downgrades, the ratings are still several notches above the junk category. Quoting the methodology of Care and Brickworks, the company said that its rating implies “adequate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations”.

Still, asset sales “in a time-bound manner” are essential for Reliance Capital to tide over its difficulties, according to Kranthi Bathini, an analyst at WealthMills Securities.

Shares of Reliance Capital have plummeted 40% in 2019, triggered partly by adverse news flow around Ambani’s companies and partly the shock default of shadow financier Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services, which squeezed funding for all nonbank lenders.

Reliance Communications is headed for bankruptcy proceedings after it failed to close the sale of its telecom assets and repay lenders. Reliance Naval and Engineering has proven hard to turn around while Reliance Power has been fighting for higher tariffs to make up for increased costs.

“When all group companies are constrained by liquidity problems, the strongest company will get impacted as a natural fallout,” said Hemindra Hazari, an independent analyst who writes for the Smartkarma platform. Reliance Capital is one of the four Anil Ambani group companies conglomerate that are among the worst performers on the S&P BSE 500 index in 2019.

Reliance Capital, however, has seen its revenue and profits rise over the past few years. Net income nearly doubled to 13.1-billion rupees in the 12 months through March 2018 from five years ago, while net revenue tripled to 158.7-billion rupees.

“Though these assets are good, they may not manage to get the kind of valuations that they have been looking for,” said Bathini. “The bidders know the company is in dire straits.”

Bloomberg