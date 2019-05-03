Companies / Financial Services

How disruptor Riaan Stassen saved Capitec and shook up banking

Co-founder helped grow company to third-largest bank in SA in terms of market capitalisation

03 May 2019 - 05:10 LISA STEYN, WARREN THOMPSON and Nick Hedley
Capitec Bank co-founder and chair Riaan Stassen. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN/FINANCIAL MAIL
Capitec Bank co-founder and chair Riaan Stassen. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN/FINANCIAL MAIL

Riaan Stassen, the man who shook up SA’s banking industry when he co-founded Capitec Bank is retiring from the company at the end of May.

Stassen, who has served as nonexecutive chair of the bank since stepping down as CEO in 2013, played a leading role in growing Capitec into the third-largest bank in SA in terms of market capitalisation in just 18 years. Capitec’s market capitalisation was about R153.332bn at Thursday’s close.

MARC HASENFUSS: Capitec loom large in PSG’s life

One of the key issues raised at PSG Group’ results presentation was whether the Stellenbosch-based investment house is now merely a proxy for Capitec
Opinion
1 day ago

WATCH: How Capitec attracted 1.5-million new customers

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie talks to Business Day about how bank managed to attract more customers despite the tough economic climate
Companies
1 month ago

Capitec backs lower fees to transition clients

The bank also reported a 19% rise in headline earnings, despite a tough economic climate and increased competition
Companies
1 month ago

