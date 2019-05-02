Liberty working to reduce share price discount

The block on Iran and Venezuela — just more than 1.9-million barrels of daily output — surpasses the 1.2-million reduction targeted by Opec
There is nothing like watching a darling share dive into a brick well, and all the way down you did nothing about it, writes Jeremy Thomas
The National Health Laboratory Service officials were guilty of misconduct relating to tenders worth about R200m
Independent candidates who wanted to stand in next week’s general elections had asked the Constitutional Court to halt the polls
Just 8% voted against the policy at its AGM, particularly impressive given CEO Mark Cutifani’s total package more than doubled in 2018
Manufacturers sigh in relief but the improvement is too small to indicate a recovery as dismal conditions prevail
Brunei sparked outcry in April when it rolled out laws penalising sodomy, adultery and rape with the death penalty
The targeted villages and towns in northern Hama and southern Idlib fall within a buffer zone agreed to last September between Russia and Turkey
Coach tells team to prepare for end of season play-offs
The 500-year-old sketch is only one of two surviving depictions of the Renaissance artist made in his lifetime
