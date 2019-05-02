Companies / Financial Services

Liberty working to reduce share price discount

SA’s third largest insurer is narrowing its focus to the local retail market in bid to arrest weakness of its shares

BL PREMIUM
02 May 2019 - 18:14 Londiwe Buthelezi

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.