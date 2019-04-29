Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: Special risks insurer counts the high cost of public protests

29 April 2019 - 08:30 Business Day TV
Xenophobic attacks were responsible for 42 claims paid out by Sasria, valued at R29m. Picture: THE TIMES
Sasria, SA’s only special risks insurance service provider, is confident it is sufficiently capitalised to meet rising service-delivery-related and all other claims, says MD Cedric Masondo.

Sasria is a state-owned insurer established 40 years ago to protect organisations, businesses, municipalities and individuals from losses related to riots, strikes, terrorism, civil commotion and public disorder.

Masondo joined Business Day TV to discuss the recent increase in the number and severity of claims.

