WATCH: Special risks insurer counts the high cost of public protests

Sasria, SA’s only special risks insurance service provider, is confident it is sufficiently capitalised to meet rising service-delivery-related and all other claims, says MD Cedric Masondo.

Sasria is a state-owned insurer established 40 years ago to protect organisations, businesses, municipalities and individuals from losses related to riots, strikes, terrorism, civil commotion and public disorder.

Masondo joined Business Day TV to discuss the recent increase in the number and severity of claims.