Cost of service delivery protests more than doubles to R1.7bn

The cost of public protests has more than doubled in a year, according to state-owned insurer Sasria.

In one of the first tangible indications of the cost to the private sector of service delivery protests, Sasria MD Cedric Masondo said it had recorded claims of more than R1.7bn in the 2018/19 financial year, from R800m in the 2017/18 financial year.

The “massive” increase will push Sasria into its first underwriting loss since 1994. It is “the first time we’ve received so many claims and of such high value,” said Masondo.

But the insurer, which was established in 1979 to protect businesses and municipalities from losses related to riots, strikes, terrorism, “civil commotion and public disorder”, said it was “more than adequately” capitalised to meet rising claims related to public protests.

Sasria has assets under management of about R8.4bn and reserves of R6.5bn, with a solvency ratio of 230%, according to Masondo.

“We’ve always taken a view that we need to have more capital than what is required because unrest is unpredictable,” he said. “Government should never be called in to inject capital.”