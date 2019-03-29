News Leader
WATCH: How Capitec attracted 1.5-million new customers
29 March 2019 - 07:53
Capitec released its annual results on Thursday, reporting a 19% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS).
At the same time, the bank increased its customer base by 1.5-million.
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie joined Business Day TV to talk about how bank managed to attract more customers in the face of a tough economic climate.
Or listen to the full audio: