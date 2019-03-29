Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: How Capitec attracted 1.5-million new customers

29 March 2019 - 07:53 Business Day TV
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS

Capitec released its annual results on Thursday, reporting a 19% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS).

At the same time, the bank increased its customer base by 1.5-million.

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie joined Business Day TV to talk about how bank managed to attract more customers in the face of a tough economic climate.

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie talks to Business Day about how bank managed to attract more customers despite the tough economic climate

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Capitec backs lower fees to transition clients

The bank also reported a 19% rise in headline earnings, despite a tough economic climate and increased competition
Companies
2 months ago

Rand hedges and Capitec keep JSE higher

All share gains despite upcoming risk events, with rand weakness benefiting some miners and rand hedges, while Capitec gains after its results
Markets
2 months ago

Can SA’s new challenger banks knock out the ‘big four’?

Three new banks — all backed by powerful SA business personalities — are opening their digital doors, offering something entirely different
Features
2 months ago

JSE set for mixed start ahead of rates announcement

The Reserve Bank is likely to keep the repo rate on hold this week in the current environment of heightened uncertainty, says Investec’s Annabel ...
Markets
2 months ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE posts broad-based gains, led by banks

Rand hedges and diversified miners fared well, while banks gained despite a 1% fall in the rand
Markets
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.