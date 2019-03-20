WATCH: How a reduced tax bill lifted Sasfin’s earnings

Financial services group Sasfin released its interim results on Tuesday, reporting an almost 60% rise in earnings due to an improved credit-loss ratio and a lower tax bill.

Costs are, however, growing faster than income, with the group’s cost-to-income ratio deteriorating to 74% from just more than 70%.

Sasfin CEO Michael Sassoon joined Business Day TV to discuss the results and what they mean for the company’s future growth.