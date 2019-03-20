News Leader
WATCH: How a reduced tax bill lifted Sasfin’s earnings
20 March 2019 - 09:14
Financial services group Sasfin released its interim results on Tuesday, reporting an almost 60% rise in earnings due to an improved credit-loss ratio and a lower tax bill.
Costs are, however, growing faster than income, with the group’s cost-to-income ratio deteriorating to 74% from just more than 70%.
Sasfin CEO Michael Sassoon joined Business Day TV to discuss the results and what they mean for the company’s future growth.
Sasfin CEO Michael Sassoon talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
Or listen to the full audio: