WATCH: How FNB lifted FirstRand’s results
13 March 2019 - 10:50
FirstRand reported an increase in interim profit, despite a challenging economic backdrop.
The financial services group’s normalised earnings grew 7% during the period, thanks to what it calls impressive results from First National Bank (FNB), its retail and commercial banking unit.
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger joined Business Day TV to discuss the numbers and the group’s long-term growth strategy.
Or listen to the full audio: