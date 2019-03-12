Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Why Old Mutual missed its 2018 targets

12 March 2019 - 11:02
Old Mutual. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Old Mutual. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON

Old Mutual has had a difficult first year as a standalone Africa-focused firm. The insurer posted an 11% drop in adjusted full-year profit, missing its 2018 targets, partly due to lower investment income in SA as a result of weaker equity markets and currency devaluations in Zimbabwe.

CEO Peter Moyo joined Business Day TV to discuss the company’s full-year results.

Or listen to the full audio:

For the latest business podcasts, click here.

