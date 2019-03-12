News Letter
WATCH: Why Old Mutual missed its 2018 targets
12 March 2019 - 11:02
Old Mutual has had a difficult first year as a standalone Africa-focused firm. The insurer posted an 11% drop in adjusted full-year profit, missing its 2018 targets, partly due to lower investment income in SA as a result of weaker equity markets and currency devaluations in Zimbabwe.
CEO Peter Moyo joined Business Day TV to discuss the company’s full-year results.
Or listen to the full audio: