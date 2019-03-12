Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: How Absa won back market share

12 March 2019 - 11:13 Business Day TV
Absa Capital HQ. Picture: SUPPLIED
Absa Capital HQ. Picture: SUPPLIED

Absa released its annual results on Monday, reporting a 1% dip in headline earnings due to separation costs from Barclays.

Since the Barclays, Absa divorce the group has managed to regain some retail banking market share. Revenue is up 4% and the company has declared a final dividend of R11.10, reflecting an increase of 4%.

Financial director Jason Quinn joined Business Day TV to discuss the lender’s full-year results and its new growth strategy.

Absa financial director Jason Quinn talks to Business Day TV about the lender’s full-year results and its new growth strategy

Or listen to the full audio:

For the latest business podcasts, click here.

Absa says it grabbed back some retail banking market share during 2018

CFO Jason Quinn says the bank is pleased with its improved momentum as the group embarks on a new growth strategy
Companies
2 months ago

JSE set for a slight recovery on Monday morning as major banks report

The JSE’s busy reporting period is still under way, with Absa, Old Mutual, AVI and Brimstone all due to release their results
Markets
2 months ago

Jobs at risk as Absa overhauls retail bank

Finance labour union Sasbo was told to consult staff last week on the potential effect of the restructuring process
Companies
2 months ago

Better than expected current-account deficit surprises analysts

Meanwhile, SA’s trade surplus widened notably from R10.2bn in the third quarter to R71.8bn in the fourth quarter
Economy
2 months ago

Silent swansong for Absa's Maria

Ramos takes back seat as bank issues results, searches for successor
Business
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.