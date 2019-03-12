WATCH: How Absa won back market share

Absa released its annual results on Monday, reporting a 1% dip in headline earnings due to separation costs from Barclays.

Since the Barclays, Absa divorce the group has managed to regain some retail banking market share. Revenue is up 4% and the company has declared a final dividend of R11.10, reflecting an increase of 4%.

Financial director Jason Quinn joined Business Day TV to discuss the lender’s full-year results and its new growth strategy.