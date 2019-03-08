Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: MMI declares dividend of 35c a share

MMI Holdings CEO Hillie Meyer spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s performance

08 March 2019 - 17:45 Business Day TV
Hillie Meyer. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Hillie Meyer. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

MMI Holdings, owner of Momentum and Metropolitan, released its interim results to December on Friday. The company’s normalised headline earnings rose 2% to R1.6bn and an interim dividend of 35c per share was declared.

MMI Holdings CEO Hillie Meyer spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s performance.

MMI Holdings CEO Hillie Meyer spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s performance.

Or listen to the full audio:

For the latest business podcasts, click here.

Healthy underwriting results lift MMI’s interim earnings

CEO Hillie Meyer says the results are unlikely to be repeated in the next six months, given stock markets’ recent performance and the tough economic ...
Companies
2 months ago

JSE set for a bad end to the week after ECB buzzkill

In response to growth concerns, Europe’s central bank delayed rate hikes and launched a new stimulus package aimed at helping banks lend more
Markets
2 months ago

Joburg’s edgy equity funds

There is a growing hub of managers in Joburg that is taking on those in Cape Town, and the majority of BEE managers, such as Mazi Capital, are based ...
Companies
2 months ago

MMI Holdings first major insurance group to achieve Level 1 B-BBEE rating under revised FSC

SPONSORED | The MMI Group takes the lead on transformation in the insurance industry
Companies
4 months ago

WATCH: Stock picks — RMI and CMH

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV
Markets
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.