News Leader
WATCH: MMI declares dividend of 35c a share
MMI Holdings CEO Hillie Meyer spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
08 March 2019 - 17:45
MMI Holdings, owner of Momentum and Metropolitan, released its interim results to December on Friday. The company’s normalised headline earnings rose 2% to R1.6bn and an interim dividend of 35c per share was declared.
MMI Holdings CEO Hillie Meyer spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s performance.
MMI Holdings CEO Hillie Meyer spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s performance.
Or listen to the full audio: