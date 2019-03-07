Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: Standard Bank posts leaner annual earnings growth

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala talks to Business Day TV about the company's full-year earnings and what it suggests for growth

07 March 2019 - 17:49 Business Day TV
Standard Bank joint CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Standard Bank joint CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Standard Bank released its annual results on Thursday posting a 7% rise in headline earnings. The group's rest of Africa operations led gains while SA lagged, with a weaker than expected economy and higher taxes weighing on confidence and demand for credit.

The company's ICBC joint venture recorded a loss of nearly $15m and will need a capital injection of just over R1bn.  

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala spoke to Business Day TV about the company's full-year earnings and what they suggested for its growth trajectory.

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala talks to Business Day TV about the company's full-year earnings.

Or listen to the full audio:

For the latest business podcasts, click here.

Standard Bank says it needs to pump R1.1bn into ICBC venture

ICBC Standard Bank made a loss in 2018 because of declining emerging-market risk appetite
Companies
2 months ago

WATCH: Live webcast of Standard Bank Group results

SPONSORED | Standard Bank Group is announcing its 2018 full-year results on Thursday
Companies
2 months ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Standard Bank and MultiChoice

Ashraf Mohamed from Arqaam Capital and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV about their stock picks
Markets
2 months ago

Competition Commission asks top court to keep information from companies

Standard Bank is seeking access to documents the body has compiled on price-fixing in the foreign exchange market
National
2 months ago

JSE poised for weak start to a busy day of company results

Standard Bank Group, MTN, Sanlam and Aspen Pharmacare are four of the companies due to release results on Thursday
Markets
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.