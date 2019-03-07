WATCH: Standard Bank posts leaner annual earnings growth

Standard Bank released its annual results on Thursday posting a 7% rise in headline earnings. The group's rest of Africa operations led gains while SA lagged, with a weaker than expected economy and higher taxes weighing on confidence and demand for credit.

The company's ICBC joint venture recorded a loss of nearly $15m and will need a capital injection of just over R1bn.

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala spoke to Business Day TV about the company's full-year earnings and what they suggested for its growth trajectory.