WATCH: Standard Bank posts leaner annual earnings growth
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala talks to Business Day TV about the company's full-year earnings and what it suggests for growth
07 March 2019 - 17:49
Standard Bank released its annual results on Thursday posting a 7% rise in headline earnings. The group's rest of Africa operations led gains while SA lagged, with a weaker than expected economy and higher taxes weighing on confidence and demand for credit.
The company's ICBC joint venture recorded a loss of nearly $15m and will need a capital injection of just over R1bn.
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala spoke to Business Day TV about the company's full-year earnings and what they suggested for its growth trajectory.
