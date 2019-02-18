Ecsponent secures R700m loan facility

Small-cap financial services group Ecsponent says its R700m loan from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will reduce funding costs and boost profits.

The company said on Monday it had secured the four-year loan facility, which would diversify its funding and support its lending business aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises in Southern Africa.

To date, that business has been funded by Ecsponent’s preference share and domestic medium-term note programmes, as well as institutional funding.

Ecsponent has raised about R1.6bn by issuing preference shares in SA since 2014.

“The Afreximbank facility is expected to bolster the group’s results as the reduction in funding costs will translate directly into improved profitability, while also improving tax efficiency,” Ecsponent said in a statement.

CEO Terence Gregory said the credit facility with Afreximbank is “an important step in our strategy of partnering with development financial institutions and access cheaper funding to support our growth objectives”.

Ecsponent’s share price closed [3.7% higher at 28c] on Monday, valuing the company at R291m. At the end of December 2018, the stock was trading at 21c.

The company said in December it had concluded an initial public offering as part of a new R10bn debt programme, which was also aimed at reducing funding costs.

The capital raised would be used to “accelerate” the group’s equity investments and operational expenditure.

“Our equity holdings portfolio is a critical component to balance short and long-term investment horizons,” Gregory said at the time.

“This programme will assist in accelerating our growth, allowing us to significantly grow our equity holdings portfolio and add to the diversification of our investments across sectors and geographies and currencies.”

