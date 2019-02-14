Companies / Financial Services

HSBC draws ire with Valentine's Day offer of laptops for him and kitchen goods for her

Controversy over sexist implications of advertising campaign comes amid widening debate about sexism and gender pay disparity

14 February 2019 - 17:15 Agency Staff
London — A Valentine’s Day special deal for HSBC staff in Hong Kong offering discounted laptops “for him” but vacuum cleaners and kitchen appliances “for her” has angered staff over the sexist implications of the campaign.

The offer has drawn criticism from HSBC staff in Hong Kong and in London, where it was posted in an internal chatroom, according to a source who shared images of it with Reuters.

The multipage advertisement, described as an “HSBC staff offer” and apparently produced by an external company, offers discounts on a range of goods to Hong Kong workers at Europe’s biggest bank. On pages festooned with pink heart drawings, the “for him” section offers discount laptop computers as well as a GoPro camera and wireless headphones, while the “for her” gifts include five different vacuum cleaners, a blender and a kitchen water tap.

HSBC declined to comment.

The controversy over the sexist implications of the advertising offer comes amid a widening debate about sexism and gender pay disparity in banking and wider industry.

HSBC disclosed in December that its gender pay gap, which measures the difference between the average hourly salary of men and women, grew to 61%  in the year to April 2018, up from 59%  a year earlier. The lender — which employs more than 40,000 people in Britain — had the widest gender pay gap of any large British company in 2017.

HSBC said the large gap reflected the fact there were fewer women in senior roles and more in junior ones, reflecting an industry-wide problem. The bank said it was taking steps to bridge the gap, including targeting an increase in the ratio of women in senior management roles to 30% by 2020, from 23%  today.

Reuters

