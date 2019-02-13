Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam poaches MMI and Liberty executives

Momentum Corporate CEO and Liberty’s marketing officer are switching insurers

13 February 2019 - 13:01 Robert Laing
Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sanlam has hired the CEO of MMI’s Momentum Corporate division, Thinus Alsworth-Elvey, as CE of its special projects division.

In addition, Liberty chief marketing and communications officer Sydney Mbhele will be joining Sanlam as its new brand executive.

Sanlam’s announcement follow a statement issued by MMI on Wednesday morning saying Alsworth-Elvey had resigned with effect March 31 and that it is in the process of appointing his replacement.

A third appointment in the announcement was the HR officer of its investment group division Jeanett Modise, who has been promoted to HR executive of the overall group.

All three will be members of its group executive committee.

“These appointments will bring increased diversity to the group and they affirm that our commitment to transformation is both at a business and executive level,” Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk said in the statement.

“We are also continuing to grow and attract top talent that is required for us to execute our strategy and meet the demands of the market opportunities and new initiatives for which we are gearing up.” 

laingr@businesslive.co.za

