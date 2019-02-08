Notice of request for proposal: annual audit services in SA

This request for proposal (RFP) for John Snow Inc (JSI), is intended for qualified corporate accounting, audit and tax advisory firms with the authority to provide annual audit services according to SA’s standards and regulations.

JSI is a public health management consulting organisation dedicated to improving the health of individuals and communities through improved quality, access, and equity of health services and improved health systems.

JSI is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, US and operates through an affiliated company based in Pretoria. JSI is seeking to engage a firm to facilitate the following: a) audit of the financial statements for year end December which includes: balance sheet or statement of financial position, income statement or statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement or statement of cash flows, summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes and directors report.

If you are interested in bidding on this RFP, contact modiehi_tikwane@za.jsi.com and request the full, detailed RFP.

Please submit your most competitive proposal in accordance with instructions in the detailed RFP to modiehi_tikwane@za.jsi.com and include all required certifications. Any award issued as a result of this RFP will be subject to all instructions, certifications, terms and conditions, and specifications included in this RFP.

This document is a request for proposals only, and in no way obligates JSI to make any award. Award(s) made subsequent to this solicitation will be subject to the terms and conditions described herein.

All proposals, inquiries, and correspondence pertaining to this solicitation as well as submission of offers, must be clearly referenced: JSI RFP AU01/2018/12.

Period of performance: January 1 2019 to December 31 2021.

Closing date for questions: February 13 2019 at 12pm.

Due date: February 22 2019 at 12pm.

