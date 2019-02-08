Companies / Financial Services

Bank of America said to be hiring Alec Schoeman for senior role in SA

Schoeman will be based in Johannesburg when he joins in early March, the source says

08 February 2019 - 11:18 Vernon Wessels
Bank of America. Picture: REUTERS
Bank of America Merrill Lynch hired Investec’s Alec Schoeman as head of global markets for SA, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Schoeman will be based in Johannesburg when he joins in early March, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. He will report to Nicholas Egerton, head of a division called equities high-touch sales trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Richard Gush, the country executive for SA, the person said.

Schoeman was previously a Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) sales trader at Investec, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.

• With Roxanne Henderson

Bloomberg

