Veteran bond whiz Bill Gross leaves a career that yielded much

Bill Gross, who transformed bond investing over a storied four-decade career, is leaving the stage after a tough final chapter.

Gross, who announced his retirement on Monday, struggled in the last four years as head of the Janus Henderson Global Unconstrained Bond Fund. His performance failed to match his stellar performance while building Pacific Investment Management's Total Return Fund into a bond giant.

“I look back on it and the performance of the unconstrained fund in the past four years with Janus has been unsatisfactory, no doubt,” Gross said on Bloomberg TV.

“Maybe I should have stuck to total return and been more constrained,” he said.

Gross joined Janus Henderson Group in late 2014. At Janus, in his unconstrained fund plummeted and annualised returns were under 1%. Responsibility for the fund would be assumed by the team that had been supporting Gross, Janus said.

In his next phase, Gross, 74, will focus on managing his personal assets and remain active in charitable endeavors, according to a statement from Janus. He has made philanthropic donations of $800m in the past 20 years.

The billionaire money manager started his latest chapter with fanfare, compared by Janus CEO Dick Weil to Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning, “that game-changing level of talent”.

Gross poured $700m of his personal fortune into the unconstrained fund. The go-anywhere fund lost almost 4% in 2018, sparking a stream of investor redemptions that drove assets below $1bn from the peak of $2.24bn early in the year. Gross blamed losses during the year’s first half partly on a misplaced bet that rates on US Treasuries and German bunds would converge, a position from which he eventually scaled back.

“The sort of underperformance we’re seeing is challenging and disappointing to him more than any of us,” Weil said in August 2018.

When Gross joined Janus, he knew time was limited to prove he retained his market mastery.

“I won’t have five to 10 to 15 years leeway like I had at Pimco to do that, but certainly for the next two, three, four years,” Gross told Bloomberg TV in 2015.

“I’m a very competitive person and I like to post numbers that are better than the market and better than the competition.”