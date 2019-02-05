Japanese trading giant Mitsubishi maintains full-year profit forecast

Tokyo — Japan’s biggest trading house Mitsubishi Corporation on Tuesday posted a 6% rise in its April-December net profit thanks to higher income from energy operations, and stuck to its record profit forecast for the year despite one-off losses.

Mitsubishi’s net profit grew to a record ¥442bn ($4bn) for the nine months to December 31 from ¥416bn a year ago.

The company booked an impairment loss of ¥28bn on its stake in Singapore’s Olam International and ¥31bn on its investment in iron ore mines in Chile in the October-December quarter, but it kept its forecast of a record ¥640bn profit for the year ending March.

“We have paid a premium for Olam as we had expected synergy with our operations, but the outcome has missed our target,” Mitsubishi CFO Kazuyuki Masu told a news conference.

But Mitsubishi, which owns a 17.4% stake in Olam, has no plan to trim its stake in the Singaporean commodity trader and plans to seek more synergies in areas such as Africa, Masu said.

Olam said last month that it plans to invest $3.5bn into key growth areas, such as edible nuts, coffee and cocoa, over the next few years, while exiting four existing businesses to raise funds.