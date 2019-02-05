Companies / Financial Services

Absa to challenge Investec and Nedbank on aviation finance

The bank is encroaching on territory dominated by local competitors Investec and FirstRand, and international banks Standard Chartered and BNP Paribas

05 February 2019 - 17:36 Roxanne Henderson
Picture: UPSPLASH/IMRAN CREATOR
Picture: UPSPLASH/IMRAN CREATOR

Absa has poached a team of bankers from rival Nedbank to begin financing aircraft deals in Africa.

Late in 2018, SA's third-largest bank hired Morne Visagie, who spent 13 years at Nedbank, to head its structured finance and aircraft funding businesses, said David Renwick, head of global finance and trade at Absa’s corporate and investment bank. He brought three other members of his team with him.

“They’ve got a mandate and they’re quite active,” he said. “We’ve got a couple of live transactions at the moment.”

The lender is encroaching on territory dominated by local competitors Investec and FirstRand, and international banks such as Standard Chartered Plc and BNP Paribas. After breaking loose from its former British parent, Barclays Plc, Absa is chasing extra sources of revenue from the rest of Africa as it seeks to grow faster than its local competitors until 2021.                   

Nedbank, which also funds airlines in the Middle East, said it would not stand still and remained active in the segment, despite losing staff. An uptick in commodity prices is also increasing the number of countries it can target, the lender said.

While full of promise, Africa’s aviation industry is hampered by poor management, costly monopolies and high taxes on fuel that make operating costs among the highest in the world, according to the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation. SAA, which last made a profit in 2011, has needed several state bailouts to stay afloat, while Kenya Airways, the continent’s third-largest carrier, has been unprofitable since 2012.

“Some African airlines have credit-quality challenges, but there are some which do not,” Renwick said. “If you can take a good view of the tradability of some of these assets in the secondary markets, should you need to restructure their debt, I think there is a good client base across Africa.”

Inadequate road and rail infrastructure and the size of the continent make Africa an attractive proposition for growth in the sector, said David Minty, head of Investec’s 22-member aviation-finance division.

Investec was also targeting a number of African airlines over the next year, he said, and would look for business “more broadly” whenever there was a “bankable transaction”.

The lender recently joined La Banque Postale in providing an €18m senior debt facility to EWA Air, which is based in the French islands of Mayotte, for the purchase of two aircraft. The two new 64-seater aircraft will replace EWA’s leased fleet and will service flights between Mayotte, Madagascar, the Comoros Islands and Tanzania.

Faster economic growth and an expanding population creates an increased need to get the industry off the ground, Minty said, adding that limited infrastructure, volatile fuel prices and exchange rates, and lack of scale hinder its success.

SubSaharan Africa’s population could increase by more than a billion to 2.2-billion in the 20 years to 2050, according to UN projections. But airline passenger traffic growth is the slowest in the world, rising an estimated 3.6% in 2018, compared with a global average of 6.5%, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Capacity probably climbed 1.4% versus 6% worldwide, it said.

 “There is a big need for air transport in Africa,” he said. “Unfortunately it is a tough industry in which to be successful despite the opportunity.”

Bloomberg

Nedbank 'will no longer fund' coal projects

The bank’s decision to end funding of coal projects follows a lobbying campaign by Life After Coal
Companies
14 hours ago

Capitec sees AI as competitive enabler

The bank gears up with new technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence as it prepares for an onslaught of competition from new ...
Companies
2 days ago

WorldRemit opens SA office with competitive charges

UK-headquartered digital money transfer company launches second operation in Africa after starting in Somalia
Companies
20 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Absa wants to win back its retail crown

Absa retail and business bank has the freedom and motivation to compete for market leadership following its separation from Barclays.
Companies
21 days ago

Investec could be the darling for SA bank stocks in 2019

Investec appears to be the most attractive from a valuation perspective, says analyst.
Companies
26 days ago

TymeBank rolls out its cheap and easy kiosks

The bank rolls out first virtually cost-free offering at partner Pick n Pay and Boxer stores
Companies
26 days ago

Most read

1.
Eskom is Anglo’s biggest threat, warns Mark ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Aveng Strabag joint venture terminates Mtentu ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Nedbank 'will no longer fund' coal projects
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Anglo CEO: Eskom our biggest threat
Companies / Mining
5.
Israeli food group offers R4.8bn for Clover
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Related Articles

Bank mistake almost costs Absa client R300,000
Money

HANNA ZIADY: Absa will have to look beyond its own walls to replace Ramos
Opinion / Columnists

RON DERBY: Between Afropunk and blue bloods, Absa boss must choose
Opinion

Maria Ramos’s Absa exit sharply shows dearth of women in SA’s top jobs
Business

TIM COHEN: What to make of the Maria Ramos conundrum?
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.