Court of public opinion an urgent wake-up call for insurers

“It becomes more about ‘did we get the numbers’ and less about ‘did we become a better organisation from a customer experience point of view’. But there are few companies even in the financial services who are getting this right. One of them is Hollard and FNB,” he said.

The two companies have the customer-centricity built into their operating models while many others are stuck with models that seriously need to be renewed, Beder said, especially because it costs five times as much for those companies to get a new customer than to keep one.

Even though keeping an existing customer happy reduces operating costs, the last published annual report of the ombudsman for long-term insurance shows that 29% of complaints lodged by insurance policyholders in 2017 were resolved wholly or partially in favour of the complainants.

Likewise, the ombudsman for short-term insurance’s report shows R87.1m of complaints were resolved in favour of consumers in 2017. These are claims that were declined by insurers but the ombud offices found ought to have been paid.

Nico Conradie, CEO of Munich Re Africa, said reputation damage, especially as a result of social media, has become a significant risk for insurers. While reputation insurance is not something the reinsurance industry has explored to great lengths, it is playing more of an advisory role to help insurers deal with procedural challenges that end up affecting their efficacy and decision-making when handling claims and other matters that can potentially damage their reputation.

Conradie said reinsurers have had to reinvent themselves drastically over the past few years as drones and driverless cars turned upside down the nature of risks to insure.

Uncertainty in the nature of risks that insurers have to cover has increased the importance of reinsurance among insurers. Munich Re’s head of individual business, Filipe Nunes, said the company more than doubled its profits in the past 10 years while the value of its new business increased more than fivefold. Insurance companies buy reinsurance as their insurance to cushion themselves in cases of major claims events, such as big disasters.

In SA the company increased its gross written premiums to €521m in the 2017 financial year from €380m a year earlier. Conradie said cyberattacks and global warming, which is causing overflows in areas not prone to floods before are increasing insurers’ claims in areas never foreseen in the past.

“Reinsurers have to keep reinventing themselves. There is always a new challenge emerging.”

