JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all miss quarterly profit estimates

New York — JPMorgan Chase, the largest US bank by assets, reported on Tuesday a slump in bond trading revenue that it blamed on market volatility and a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit.

Its shares fell 1.3% to $99.61 in early trading as the lender posted declines in revenue in three of its four main businesses in the fourth quarter.

Overall adjusted fixed-income trading revenue fell 18% as investors fled commodities and credit trading markets due to spikes in volatility toward the end of 2018. Equities trading revenue rose 2% from a year earlier, helped by strength in prime brokerage, which serves hedge fund clients.

JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake said that one down quarter in fixed income does not mean a trend and that the trading environment had improved by the start of the year.

“It is too early to call it, but a decent start to January,” she said. Volatility can help boost trading activity, but sharp spikes can drive customers to the sidelines and hurt the bank’s own market exposure.