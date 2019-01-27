Deutsche Bank secures commitment for additional investment from Qatar

Deutsche Bank has secured a commitment for additional investment from Qatar as the troubled German lender seeks to bolster its finances, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The investment is likely to be made through the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA ), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. Two other Qatari investment vehicles, controlled by members of the royal family and other prominent politicians, already own a stake.

While the discussions are at an advanced stage, no final agreement has been reached, said the people. The timing and the size of the investment are not clear. A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment. Representatives for QIA did not immediately return messages outside of normal business hours.

The German government has been moving to fix Deutsche Bank as shares of the lender have slumped by almost half in the past year. The government is studying ways to make it easier for the lender to merge with Commerzbank, Bloomberg reported in December , while also considering other possibilities such as seeking fresh investment from existing or new shareholders.

Deutsche Bank, which has been trying to regain its footing after years of restructuring in the aftermaths of the global financial crisis, faces broadening US scrutiny as a leading Republican legislator joined Democratic colleagues in questioning the lender’s steps to combat money-laundering amid reports that its US unit may have been a key conduit for dirty cash.