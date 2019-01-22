CEO pessimism could put brakes on investment, PwC says

South African CEOs have become extremely concerned about political, social and economic threats in the country and are treading carefully regarding expansion plans, which is likely to affect their level of investment in 2019, a PwC study has shown.

The annual global CEO survey, which the firm released on Tuesday, showed a record jump in pessimism, with 29% of CEOs globally projecting a decline in the rate of economic growth. Although globally, 42% expected economic growth to improve, in SA, only 30% of surveyed CEOs expected an improvement.

The survey was conducted in September and October.

“There’s a lot of internal focus in most businesses and not just in SA. They want to grow organically and it will likely impact inbound investments into SA. Local businesses also don’t seem to be gearing themselves up for big investments and mass expansion. It could unfortunately put further brakes on growth,” said Lullu Krugel, chief economist for PwC Africa.

With the general elections coming up, the rise of populist policies and the unresolved expropriation without compensation issue, PwC said it was understandable that things such as social instability, uncertain economic growth and policy uncertainty were top concerns for local CEOs. Globally, CEOs were most concerned about overregulation, policy uncertainty, availability of key skills and trade conflicts.

South African CEOs' “extreme” concern about uncertain economic growth was to be expected though as the World Bank cautioned in late 2018 that economic growth in the country will remain subdued and lowered growth outlook for 2019 to just 1.3% from 1.8%. Last week the IMF estimated that the country’s GDP grew just 0.8% in 2018 and forecast growth of 1.3% in 2019 and 1.7% in 2020.

With this envisaged growth, 78% of SA CEOs said they were banking on organic growth to drive their revenues in 2019, while adopting operational efficiencies was the second more planned mode of survival. Only a third expected to enter new markets or conclude new mergers and acquisitions.

Regarding the likely reduction in business investment, Krugel said “it’s not the direction we want, given where we are”.

Business Unity SA CEO Tanya Cohen said the survey was an accurate reflection of where SA was and that policy uncertainty was a key factor driving this pessimism.