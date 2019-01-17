It could be a make-or-break year for SA fintechs

AlphaCode is Rand Merchant Investment Holdings’s investment vehicle that identifies, partners, and grows next generation fintech businesses. They funded both Lumo and Entersekt.

Entersekt was started nine years ago by a group of students at Stellenbosch University who developed security authentication technology that is used when people make electronic payments online.

The technology asks users to authenticate themselves on their banking apps using what is referred to as “two-factor authentication” by creating a unique fingerprint on the smart phone, not the SIM card.

“They are a global mobile banking security business present in 45 countries, protecting roughly 150-million transactions per month. They serve banks and insurers worldwide and have strategic partnerships with global firms such as Mastercard,” says Collett.

Collett says 2019 will be a defining year for companies like Franc, Pineapple and InvoiceWorx.

Pineapple was founded by Matthew Smith, Marnus van Heerden and Ndabenhle Ngulube in 2017. The app can be downloaded on smartphones and allows users to snap pictures of goods they would like to insure. “We use AI [artifical intelligence] to identify the item and provide a quote in realtime for how much it will cost to insure,” says Smith.

But the biggest differentiator is that the premium goes into an individual’s wallet, and whatever is left at the end of the year is kept by the client. (Pineapple charges a fixed fee as a percentage of the premium for administration and reinsurance.)

“Clients can then begin to build networks with other users they know and trust, which can lead to lower incidences of claims and more money at the end of the year for members of the group,” says Van Heerden.

“They have developed a quite unique proposition in insurance using peer review. But I am interested to see if customers will take up digital insurance,” says Collett.

“Invoiceworx provides innovative working capital financing solutions that provide access to inventory and purchase order financing for small businesses.

“They have secured strategic partnerships with large FMCG [fast-moving consumer goods] companies and I think we will see some exciting progress from them this year,” says Collett.

Franc is a low-cost savings platform which is attempting to change the country’s poor savings culture. “I am interested to see how this technology progresses. They have gameified the whole savings experience and I think it’s a make-or-break year for them.”

