Market turmoil hits BlackRock’s bottom line in fourth quarter

New York — BlackRock, the world’s largest fund manager, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday due to financial market turmoil, but investors celebrated the company’s strong sales of relatively low-fee funds.

Sinking performance in late 2018 led investors to pull cash from the company’s typically higher-fee funds aimed at beating the market but people put record cash into the company’s generally lower-cost exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Overall, the company sold $43.6bn in stock, bond and other “long-term” investment funds, more than the $10.6bn sold the quarter prior. Still, weaker investment performance and the company’s own price cuts hurt. The company collects fees as a percentage of assets under management, which are now just under $6 trillion.

The S&P 500 fell more than 10% in the three months ended December 31.

Money that the company earned for hitting certain performance targets and for lending out shares to people betting against stocks fell from the year prior.

“There are moments you can’t control what clients are doing, when clients are de-risking. We saw that in 2018, but that does not deter the conversations we’re having with our clients,” BlackRock CEO Larry Fink told Reuters. “We’re investing more money in the future than any other asset management company.”