Market turmoil hits BlackRock’s bottom line in fourth quarter
However, people put record cash into the company’s generally lower-cost exchange traded funds
New York — BlackRock, the world’s largest fund manager, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday due to financial market turmoil, but investors celebrated the company’s strong sales of relatively low-fee funds.
Sinking performance in late 2018 led investors to pull cash from the company’s typically higher-fee funds aimed at beating the market but people put record cash into the company’s generally lower-cost exchange traded funds (ETFs).
Overall, the company sold $43.6bn in stock, bond and other “long-term” investment funds, more than the $10.6bn sold the quarter prior. Still, weaker investment performance and the company’s own price cuts hurt. The company collects fees as a percentage of assets under management, which are now just under $6 trillion.
The S&P 500 fell more than 10% in the three months ended December 31.
Money that the company earned for hitting certain performance targets and for lending out shares to people betting against stocks fell from the year prior.
“There are moments you can’t control what clients are doing, when clients are de-risking. We saw that in 2018, but that does not deter the conversations we’re having with our clients,” BlackRock CEO Larry Fink told Reuters. “We’re investing more money in the future than any other asset management company.”
Fink said the company continued to see opportunities to grow, including helping Chinese individuals save and selling technology services to other financial companies. People are also flocking to the company’s iShares ETFs to get cheap exposure to various parts of the market. The iShares group took in $81bn in the quarter, compared with $34bn in the quarter prior.
BlackRock’s stock is down nearly a third from an all-time high near $600 a share last year, declining more than 21% in 2018. The stock rose 4.3% to $418 on Wednesday as a broader rally pushed US stock indices higher.
Analysts seemed pleased with the average level of fees BlackRock was able to charge, as well as continued success at winning new assets. “We see the silver lining,” said Edward Jones analyst Kyle Sanders. “This was a re-affirmation to investors that BlackRock is differentiated with iShares.”
Net income fell to $927m, or $5.78 a share, in the quarter, from $2.30bn, or $14.01 a share, a year earlier, when US corporate tax cuts helped. Analysts, on average, expected $6.27 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Excluding restructuring charges and other items, the company earned $6.08 a share.
BlackRock sliced expenses, but not as fast as its revenues fell. The company said last week it was cutting about 500 jobs, or 3% of its workforce, and booked a $60m restructuring charge in the quarter. Total staff is still expected to be higher than a year ago following the cuts.
Fink told Reuters he did not expect additional “restructuring” or making a significant asset management deal to boost growth, though he did suggest BlackRock could buy a technology company.
