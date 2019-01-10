TymeBank rolls out its cheap and easy kiosks

Patrice Motsepe’s TymeBank hopes to disrupt the sector with the country’s first offering that can be operated at virtually no cost to the customer.

The bank is in the process of rolling out its offering to all 720 kiosks located at its partner Pick n Pay and Boxer stores, with

the process expected to be completed in the next six to

eight weeks.

The account has no monthly or mandatory fees. Clients can open an account, receive a debit card and pay for items with it, as well as withdraw money from Pick n Pay and Boxer stores all free of charge.

Other functions, such as debit orders or online payments to other banks, cost just R2 per transaction.

The bank has a fully enabled online offering and for Android phone users there is an app.

"We are a fully fledged bank and we want to disrupt the market. We think this proposition is very attractive for all customers, so we are not specifically targeting one segment," said TymeBank CEO Sandile Shabalala.

The offering could force competitors to significantly lower fees, as the prospect of a fully functional offering for as little as R10 a month is competitive, even by low-cost leader Capitec’s standards.

The level of potential disruption can be seen in how much money the country’s largest banks make from transactional fees. In Capitec’s case, 40% of its net income in 2018 came from transactional fees.

The entry of TymeBank and others, including Bank Zero and Discovery, is expected by the regulator to usher in a new wave of disruption that will increase competition in SA’s estimated R40bn transactional banking industry.