Forestry companies branch out of paper

They have made the following company-specific changes:

Closed higher cost, smaller or non-integrated plants;

Made efficiency improvements to produce more wood pulp and generate their own energy from waste products;

Changed the sales mix away from paper towards higher margin growth products such as packaging and Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP). DWP is used as a substitute for cotton or polyester in clothing; and

Strengthened its balance sheets and refinanced debt at much lower interest rates.

Mondi earned 50% of profits from paper production in 2009, but with its repositioning to packaging, this declined to 19% by 2014, with packaging reaching 81%. Sappi’s profit margins are about 9% for paper but 14% for packaging and 30% for DWP.

Although demand for paper has been declining by 1-4% per annum, pulp and packaging demand is growing in line with global GDP at 2-3% per annum, and DWP as high as 5-6% per annum. Both Mondi and Sappi should grow faster than the industry by increasing market share through both organic growth, mergers and acquisitions. These benefits will be seen from 2019 onwards, with Mondi targeting organic growth of 9%.

Having repositioned with better-quality, higher-margin assets in their portfolios and strong balance sheets, both companies are ready to take advantage of the tailwinds provided by several improving fundamentals in the industry.

The first industry driver is that e-commerce sales are growing around 10% a year, which will add additional volume growth for packaging due to increased demand for boxes and additionally related packaging for transit and security.

The second is that tightening environmental legislation is forcing retailers and consumer goods companies to switch from plastic packaging to paper. For example, only 10% of shopping bags are made from paper, indicating the huge potential to grow market share.

These trends are in the early stages of growth and it is difficult for the companies involved to make forecasts. But the potential for paper-based packaging to grow its market share is clear when one considers that 52% of consumer packaging uses plastic, and 15% is paper-based. What is clear as well, is that the trend is going back in favour of paper-based packaging. Europe is leading the way by banning plastic bags completely by 2023.