Stanlib encourages greater cooperation between private and public sectors to unlock investment opportunities

South Africans are suffering in this tough economic climate. The savings rate and the return on savings, is depressed. Something is needed to drive the economy forward. The symptoms are not only primary (such as lower earnings or a continued rise in unemployment) but also secondary (such as increasing levels of crime). Basic services have suffered, including the quality of education and medical services.

Stanlib’s strategic focus includes investing in various developmental sectors of the economy and has enabled it to make a meaningful contribution to the growth of the nation as a whole.

Building on earlier successes in infrastructure-related investments since 2012, Stanlib was invited to participate in, and have subsequently implemented, several projects with public and private sector partners during the first half of 2018. These were also all infrastructure-related.