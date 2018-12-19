UK watchdog warns bankers over failure to take diversity seriously
Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority says managers must stamp out bullying, homophobia and other unacceptable conduct
London — Senior managers in financial services could lose their jobs if they fail to tackle bullying, homophobia and other unacceptable conduct in the workplace, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority says.
Under the authority's rules, people must be deemed “fit and proper” to work in the finance industry in Britain, but this requirement also encompasses a broader view of workplace conduct, the watchdog warned.
Christopher Woolard, the Financial Conduct Authority executive director for strategy and competition, said the watchdog and financial firms had already identified individuals as not “fit and proper” because they had not taken this broader definition seriously.
“The result being that they were unable to take up or continue in their role,” Woolard said.
“In our judgment, the way a senior manager approaches issues around diversity may be relevant to our assessment of their competence and character.”
The Financial Conduct Authority received its highest number of disclosures from whistle-blowers after its director for supervision, Megan Butler, warned financial firms in May about failing to tackle sexual harassment. The disclosures related to racism, physical bullying and homophobia, as well as issues around gender, Woolard said.
Only 15% of directors and 6.5% of CEOs at firms regulated by the authority are women.
Woolard said that cultivating a diverse and vocal workforce was not just a question of mitigating the risk of groupthink, it was also potentially a competitive advantage to organisations and core to having the right company culture.
“That’s why we plan to explore the relationship between diversity and firm behaviour, including misconduct, to understand if there is a link between the two,” he said.
Lorraine Johnston, regulatory counsel at law firm Ashurst, said the Financial Conduct Authority was putting this so-called non-financial misconduct on the same footing as traditional financial misconduct such as market abuse or insider dealing.
“Bad behaviour, in whatever form, is exactly what the it is looking to stamp out in its conduct risk agenda,” Johnston said.
Reuters