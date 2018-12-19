Stanlib ordered to repay fees it was not permitted to charge

Stanlib, which is owned by insurance group Liberty, has been forced to pay back an undisclosed amount of performance fees to investors that it was not entitled to charge.

On Wednesday, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) fined the asset manager R500,000 for contravening the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act. Stanlib charged performance fees that were not provided for in the legal documents of six of its investment portfolios.

Even though Stanlib had disclosed those fees to investors, the FSCA said it was “not permissible for a manager to charge performance fees that are not stipulated and provided for in the supplemental deeds of the portfolios concerned”.

The FSCA said Stanlib agreed to repay performance fees charged on these investment portfolios from January 1 2011 to June 30 2018, and that the money was returned to the portfolios on November 30. The investments in question are part of Stanlib multimanager portfolios including SA Equity, Bond and Balanced funds.

The breach was discovered during an on-site visit conducted by the Financial Services Board, before it was renamed the FSCA in April.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za