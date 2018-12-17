How SA's new banks are shaking up the market to benefit customers

This all portends well for the customer. Lower fees and improved service should be the natural outcome of these market dynamics, said Kuben Naidoo, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank and CEO of the Prudential Authority. He hopes the disruption brought by new technology will also see underserved areas of the market embraced by the industry.

“People in the townships think they are underserved, so we can’t disregard 70% of the population in a market. There is a degree of institutionalised racism in the industry, and the hearings on transformation in the financial sector brought to the fore the significant unhappiness that clients had regarding their banking alternatives,” says Naidoo.

Tech innovation

Technological innovation has drastically lowered the costs of acquiring and developing banking platforms and will be a key feature shaping the new entrant’s ability to compete, particularly regarding costs.

Michael Jordaan, one of the co-founders of Bank Zero, told Business Day earlier in the year that his start-up sourced most of its technology from open-source software, which can be customised and modified for security purposes.

Bank Zero, which will formally launch in 2019, has been conceived as a digital bank for the “smartphone generation”. It will not offer any lending products, but instead compete solely as a transactional bank for individuals and small businesses.

Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital acquired TymeBank from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in the latter half of the year and is in the process of ramping up its presence at partner Pick n Pay stores. The offering involves placing a tech-enabled “banking kiosk” at stores where customers can open accounts and apply for products. It is expected the offering will be extremely cheap and will compete for the wallet of customers at the lower end of the market.

But the offering that really has the incumbents worried is Adrian Gore's Discovery Bank, scheduled for the first half of 2019. The bank, which will follow the principles of Discovery’s Vitality model, will reward clients for “good behaviour” through dynamic interest rates and discounts from Vitality partners. It is expected to compete aggressively for clients at the upper end of the market.

The bank will benefit from the hundreds of thousands of people already using Vitality and will round out Discovery’s full suite of products in short-term and long-term insurance, medical aid and investments.