WATCH: How Alexander Forbes slipped into a loss

Financial services company Alexander Forbes has slipped into an interim loss, largely due to an impairment of a software development project and a contract termination cost.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are down 23%, while profit from continuing operations plunged 115%. Operating income increased by 6%.

This is the first set of numbers under the leadership of its new group CEO Dawie de Villiers.

He joined Business Day TV to discuss the numbers and how it informs the group’s review of its market positioning and business model.