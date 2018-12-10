FirstRand focuses heavily on ‘applets’ to capture customers

FirstRand is emulating Amazon.com with a digital offering that will span everything from insurance to car-licence renewals and locating plumbing services, as the bank chases new revenue sources.

Africa’s biggest lender by market value is pushing customers to make more use of its mobile-banking applications by extending the services it offers through “applets” within the main interface, CEO Alan Pullinger said in an interview at Bloomberg’s Johannesburg offices. These include connecting home buyers and sellers, house valuations, tracking an investment portfolio or linking its business clients to consumers.

“We’re wanting to become more of an Amazon-like business, which is a platform player,” rather than an operation like Walmart that relies on physical branches, the CEO said. “We want to solve for everything; your financial wellness. We see runway for ourselves with our strategy.”

Revenue at FirstRand has grown at double the pace of its three largest Johannesburg-based African peers in the past five years, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Pullinger attributed that to improving the number of products used across eight-million clients, a jump in transactional volumes and increased use of the app of its consumer unit, First National Bank (FNB), which saw a 65% surge in transactions in the year to the end of June.

Cost advantage

The company also owns investment bank Rand Merchant Bank, vehicle loans provider WesBank, wealth manager Ashburton Investments and specialist UK bank Aldermore, which is being combined with second-hand car retailer MotoNovo.

FirstRand is considering ways of entering the health- and life-insurance markets using its own licences rather than partnerships over the next seven to eight years, taking on established players such as Discovery, Pullinger said. Discovery, the biggest healthcare administrator in SA, plans to start its own banking operations in March.

“In a lot of this space, because of the model that we are following, we should have a cost advantage,” he said, by avoiding the expenses typically associated with the process of signing up new clients, such as confirming where they work, stay and their identity. “I don’t have to find a customer, I don’t have to on-board you. I don’t have to pay for a distribution channel, I don’t need a broker. It’s digital.”