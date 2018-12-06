HSBC’s Mark Tucker appointed as Discovery chair

The appointment of HSBC Holdings chair Mark Tucker as chair of Discovery will benefit the company’s growth plans as it looks to venture into new markets, Discovery said on Thursday.

Tucker will replace Monty Hilkowitz, Discovery’s long-serving chair, who will retire at the end of February. Discovery said the appointment of Tucker, who chairs Europe’s largest bank by assets, is vital.

“His succession to the board is seen as critical and timely given that Discovery’s global expansion into different markets via key partnerships creates considerable opportunity. The board believes that Mr Tucker’s substantial global and institution experience will be hugely valuable to the group in this expansion,” Discovery said.