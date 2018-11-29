Retain exposure to SA bonds but nervous investors should keep duration short

South African investors should maintain their existing exposure to local bonds but do so with some level of caution until there is greater economic clarity after the 2019 general elections.

There are likely to be nine months of market uncertainty in the run up to next year’s elections as government battles to meet expenditure targets. But there are reasons for optimism as the new regime has sent positive signals on fiscal prudence.

In September for instance, it was announced that R50bn of expenditure would be prioritised to boost economic growth and create jobs. This is essentially moving existing money around and will not add new funding pressure on the fiscus.

After the elections, we expect some confidence to return resulting in an uptick in the investment cycle. With this additional capacity extra funding will be needed, particularly by state-owned enterprises. Corporate SA will therefore also issue more paper. This added supply is expected to lead to only slightly rising yields.

If we consider that the bond market effectively prices future inflation and expected supply in the form of government borrowing, then the current yield of around 9.2% on 10-year bonds represents a good opportunity for investors to consider.

If the economy grows as expected next year, the country’s financial position is likely to improve. And if CPI as a measure of inflation stays below 6%, as expected, then current bond yield levels could look more attractive if they remain the same until after the election.

Another factor in SA’s favour is that once growth picks up, we are likely to see the return of international investors who are largely motivated by growth. The currency is also likely to be supportive. We expect the rand/US dollar exchange rate to settle in the R13,00 to R13,50 under this optimistic scenario.

Emerging markets are currently performing poorly as US treasury yields rise and suck capital back to the US as safer US Treasuries become relatively more attractive. But once the emerging market dust settles the markets are likely to recover and SA will certainly be better placed to benefit.

Despite our more positive outlook than other market participants, we acknowledge that given the current economic uncertainty there will be many investors concerned about their fixed income exposure.

At this stage, Stanlib recommends retaining exposure but would suggest more conservative investors consider the income fund, which is currently yielding 9% as opposed to the bond fund yielding around 9.5%. Stanlib’s income fund, however, has considerably shorter duration of 1/2 a year versus the bond fund duration of over seven years.