Merchant West celebrates 20 years in financial services

The Merchant West Capital Markets division operates across multiple treasury asset classes and has been assisting small and medium-sized enterprises and corporates with holistic risk management solutions. These include the hedging of currency risk, interest rate risk and commodities for trading, bridging finance, offshore exposure, short-term investments, forex and cash management. “Our traders have financial markets and banking experience, which enables our clients to focus on their core business,” says Murray.

In terms of private vehicle leasing, through its Ariva business, which is jointly owned with the Imperial Group, Merchant West has created a niche for itself within a market that is typically controlled by the major banks. “Ariva is the largest dedicated private rental finance provider to South African consumers. Private rental has all the same characteristics as traditional instalment sale finance from commercial banks, but with added benefits and flexibility.”

In terms of the business structure, Viljoen explains that each division complements the other. “Over time we have created a comprehensive vertically integrated value chain that is able to meet a diverse range of a client’s financial needs, regardless of what a client may need initially. Whatever division they use as an entry point into the business, we can support the full spectrum of their business-related financial requirements.

This model has proven to be an important source of growth for the business, with Merchant West deriving more than 60% of its new business from existing customers. “In this regard, our success is predicated on our understanding of every client’s unique requirements and the strong relationships we have created by being so intricately involved in their businesses.”

Merchant West is also active in a broad range of industry sectors. These include technology, telecommunications and office automation, capital goods, including mining and manufacturing, renewable energy, aviation, transport and logistics, leisure and hospitality, agriculture, construction and the medical and public sectors.

This industry diversification has mitigated sector-specific risk as there is no concentration in industries that are prone to economic shocks. “We’ve also benefited from this market diversity to exploit industry-specific opportunities by carving out niche pockets of competency where we can effectively play against more established lenders.”

The company is also well capitalised and has good scope for growth within the South African financial services market. To support the operation and continue to deliver on this growth potential, it has expanded from a geographical perspective.

Today it has a wide national footprint, with a head office in Sandton, branches in Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and, more recently, Port Elizabeth, with another branch due to open in Nelspruit in early 2019.