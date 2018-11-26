DBSA spends a fraction of money earmarked for social infrastructure

The Development Bank of Southern Africa, tasked with delivering developmental infrastructure on the continent, invested only a fraction of the money earmarked for social infrastructure projects such as schools and hospitals in the past financial year, its latest annual report shows.

While it paid out R12.2bn to facilitate infrastructure projects in the year to the end of March 2018, the annual report showed that only R222m was paid to social infrastructure projects, compared with a target of R1.8bn.

Development finance institutions (DFIs) are critical in driving investment towards social infrastructure, as returns cannot be easily quantified in monetary terms, making it difficult to attract private-sector investors. Social infrastructure can be hard infrastructure like schools and hospitals or soft infrastructure, such as the provision of services, community and cultural development.

“If we think of investments in social infrastructure as a mixture of these and a conduit through which inclusive communities and growth can be achieved, then it seems to me that the amount quoted is inadequate. Studies show that social infrastructure is an important source of growth under the right conditions,” said Michael Graham, head of development finance programmes at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.