Standard Bank’s Ben Kruger announces retirement

He will remain a non-executive director of the bank’s Nigerian and UK partnerships with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

23 November 2018 - 11:48 Robert Laing
Standard Bank joint CEO Ben Kruger. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA/FINANCIAL MAIL

Ben Kruger, who was appointed Standard Bank’s joint-CEO alongside Sim Tshabalala in 2013, will retire at the end of December.

Standard Bank said in a statement on Friday morning that the group’s retirement age for executives is 60, and Kruger had requested his retirement date be moved forward by a few months.

When Tshabalala became sole Standard Bank CEO in September 2017, Kruger remained an executive director.

Friday’s statement said Kruger will step down from the boards of the overall group and its South African bank, but will remain a non-executive director of its Nigerian and UK partnerships with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

“We are immensely pleased that the group will continue to benefit from his wealth of banking experience and wisdom with Ben continuing to serve on two of the group’s subsidiary boards of directors,” Standard Bank chair Thulani Gcabashe said in Friday’s statement.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Big four banks face bleak earnings picture as promise of Ramaphoria fades

SA’s lenders prepare to report first-half results against the backdrop of tax hikes, record petrol prices, stubbornly high unemployment and a ...
3 months ago

Standard Bank launches mobile communication services using Cell C’s network

The bank is the 19th entity to launch a mobile virtual network operator service on Cell C’s network
1 day ago

Standard Bank’s IT revamp puts more than 500 jobs on the line

The bank says it has concluded an IT review which showed that it needed to adapt its operating model and skills set
8 days ago

EFF and Malema links to VBS bank uncovered in forensic report

The investigation also implicated relatives of Julius Malema and his deputy, which threatens a crisis for the party and its firebrand leader
1 hour ago

