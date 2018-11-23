African operations continue to weigh on MMI
SA’s third-largest life insurer’s core operations in SA are performing well, but it expects only modest earnings growth in the current year
Insurer MMI, which recently backtracked on its refusal to pay out life insurance for a murdered man, said on Friday it was on track to meet its three year growth targets, despite a tough operating environment.
The group said in an operational update for the quarter to end-September on Friday that normalised headline earnings for the period increased marginally, with its results continuing to be weighed down by its African operations.
A strong performance in most of the group’s South African businesses was offset by lower-than-expected investment returns, and a widening loss in some of the African countries earmarked for exit.
The group is proceeding plans to focus on its core South African business, after experiencing challenges in its expansion into Sub-Saharan Africa.
Africa’s single premium volumes increased 22% over the period to R131m, but recurring premiums declined 19% to R87m. Normalised headline earnings for Africa deteriorated largely due to lower investment variances and a widening loss in some the countries earmarked for exit.
The company said the results include good single premium growth, but this is not expected to be repeated every quarter, and only modest earnings growth is expected during the current financial year.
MMI is in the process of exiting its operations in Mauritius, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania and Swaziland. It will retain a presence in three SADC countries outside SA, namely Namibia, Botswana and Lesotho.
The group still expected to grow normalised headline earnings to between R3.6bn and R4bn by 2021, the group said.
MMI has been in the spotlight this week, after it backtracked on a decision not to pay out a R2.4m life-insurance claim for a man killed in a botched hijacking. MMI had cited his failure to disclose high blood pressure issues.
The recent backtracking in the face of public criticism is unlikely to have a material impact on the group’s results, but the issue does have the potential to damage the Momentum brand, said Fairtree Capital portfolio manager Jean Pierre Verster.
“Technically, it was their right not to pay out, but they needed to address the public relations issue and show more empathy and, in the eyes of the public, be seen to be dealing fairly with customers. It was a disappointing update, and shows the challenges the business is still experiencing,”
At 11.30am, MMI’s share price was flat at R17.99, having fallen some 14.33% so far in 2018.
With Londiwe Buthulezi