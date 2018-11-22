Position available: divisional executive at the IDC

The Industrial Development Corporation is a national development finance institution, set up to promote economic growth and industrial development. Owned by the South African government, the corporation’s mandate is to contribute to the creation of balanced, sustainable economic growth in SA and on the rest of the African continent.

The role:

Reporting directly to the CEO, the incumbent will be responsible for all strategic and tactical matters as they relate to the development and implementation of strategies to facilitate investments and projects within the value chain.

Drive growth and industrialisation within the value chain;

Drive and monitor performance of the business units, to maximise shareholder value i.e. jobs created, empowerment, exports, SMEs and regional development

Proactive industry development by developing and implementing strategies to achieve industry development goals to guide strategies for industries.

Drive economic transformation and empowerment in the value chain e.g. black industrialists, youth and women.

Develop and maintain effective strategic relationships to position the division in the marketplace

Provide strategic leadership and guidance to senior managers within the division

Provide clear leadership and people management to foster a team culture consistent with the corporate values

The qualifications and skills:

A relevant bachelor’s degree in engineering is essential while a postgraduate qualification such as an MBA/MBL will be an advantage

A minimum of 10 years’ relevant experience, five years of which should have been in a senior management role (not a specialist role) ideally within a development finance institution or environment

Sound knowledge of industrialisation and related government economic policy

Sound knowledge of, and exposure to, sectors within this portfolio

Strong financial acumen and commercial astuteness to actively manage and enhance operational performance of the division

Proven leadership skills and experience in interacting with and serving on boards

Unquestionable integrity and the ability to inspire confidence and develop excellent relations with all stakeholders

Should you be interested in the position and meet the minimum requirements please apply directly via the careers portal on the IDC website before November 27. For enquiries contact Mr Holger Fischer on 011 269 3016 or email holgerf@idc.co.za

