Companies / Financial Services

UK watchdog investigates Grant Thornton

The UK’s Financial Reporting Council is investigating client Patisserie’s financial statements

21 November 2018 - 16:18 Noor Zainab Hussain
A woman walks past a branch of Patisserie Valerie in London, Britain, in this photo taken on October 10 2018. Picture: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON
A woman walks past a branch of Patisserie Valerie in London, Britain, in this photo taken on October 10 2018. Picture: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Bengaluru — Britain’s accounting watchdog is investigating Grant Thornton UK’s audit of café chain owner Patisserie’s financial statements for 2015 to 2017, the latest evidence of increased scrutiny of the country’s leading auditors.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Wednesday it was also investigating the preparation and approval of Patisserie’s financial statements and other financial information by the company’s former CFO Christopher Marsh.

Grant Thornton handles the accounts of Patisserie which has been rocked by an accounting scandal and came close to collapse before getting a £20m lifeline from chair Luke Johnson.

“I can confirm we have received a letter from the FRC informing us of its decision to commence an investigation and we will, of course, fully co-operate in this matter,” a spokesperson for Grant Thornton UK said.

The FRC told Reuters the investigations, which could last up to two years, could lead to outcomes including a tribunal hearing, a fine or even sanctions being imposed by the FRC.

Patisserie has been under pressure since an accounting black hole was discovered and reports emerged that former CEO Paul May and Marsh had been issued twice the number of shares it had disclosed in official filings, forcing May and suspended CFO Marsh to step down.

The FRC, which oversees accounting in Britain, had been looking into the Patisserie case.

Big Four auditors

Patisserie, which owns the Patisserie Valerie chain, declined to comment, while Marsh did not reply to a LinkedIn message from Reuters seeking comment on the investigation.

Britain’s Serious Fraud Office also opened a criminal investigation into an unidentified individual in October, after Patisserie said it had discovered the accounting fraud.

Grant Thornton, which appointed a new UK CEO-elect this week, was recently fined £4m by the FRC after four of its senior employees admitted misconduct in handling the financial audits of Nichols and the University of Salford.

Britain’s Big Four accounting firms, Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG, have all caught the attention of the FRC when the collapse of large British companies such as Carillion and Poundworld raised questions over standards in the auditing industry.

Britain’s parliament is slated to start an inquiry into auditing in January to ensure that two pending reviews will lead to actual reform of a “broken” sector.

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority launched a fast-track review of the audit sector in October. The FRC itself is the subject of a review to see whether it needs more powers to punish auditors.

Reuters

VBS report throws KPMG back in dock

The firm faces claims for millions after Reserve Bank says a former partner signed off falsified audits
Companies
1 month ago

Change is coming for SA auditors

Speakers at the Finance Indaba say the quality of auditors in SA has deteroriated drastically
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Coronation’s crown slips as waning retirement ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Momentum will pay murder victim after social ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Self-storage puts Stor-Age among top three ...
Companies / Property
4.
Sasol falls 5% after forecasting about 20% HEPS ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Ma Baker acquisition a letdown for Rhodes Food ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Grant Thornton CEO steps down while harassment allegations are probed
Companies

WATCH: Grant Thornton deal gives SizweNtsalubaGobodo global reach
Companies / Financial Services

Deloitte ignored African Bank’s inflated loan book, says regulator
Companies / Financial Services

Nedbank plans to dump KPMG and use EY as its auditor
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.