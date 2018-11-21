Citadel says pressure on asset management fees will increase

Citadel, one of the few active wealth managers to see strong inflows as clients increasingly opt for cheaper passive investments, says it is bracing itself for further downward pressure on fees across the industry.

“We talk about it internally as the race to the bottom. There are different categories of pressures faced by asset managers at the moment. The changing regulatory environment requires a growing number of resources to monitor and comply. We require, increasingly, world-class systems and then there is the debate about passive versus active,” said Citadel CEO Andrew Moller.

Most of Citadel's funds are actively managed, particularly the multi-asset solutions that offer currency hedges.

As far as the performance fees debate is concerned, Moller said the problem was that it focused only on costs.

“It’s not a debate. Fees have to be fair and you got to have a value exchange. But ultralow, or even zero, fees lead clients to unsuitable funds. If costs become the only criteria when selecting investments, you don’t end up with the best results,” said Moller.

The pressure on performance fees has been aggravated by the disappointing JSE returns, because asset managers usually charge a higher fee on equity investment offerings compared to investment products into other asset classes. Weaker returns from equity markets also affect total assets under management in multi-asset funds, which reduces management fees in these funds. The all share is down 13.76% so far in 2018.

The S&P Dow Jones Indices Versus Active report for the first half of 2018 showed that 51% of SA’s active equity fund managers failed to outperform the capped benchmark over the one-year period.

Citadel, however, said its funds recorded “strong participation” in the market and it has enjoyed a good 2018. The company bucked the trend and increased its performance fees in the six months to September. It also grew assets under management to R50.8bn, making it one of few local wealth managers to surpass the R50bn benchmark.

AfrAsia Bank’s SA Wealth Report for 2018 showed that Citadel was the 10th-largest wealth manager in the country in terms of assets under management by the end of 2017.

In the six months to September, Citadel recorded R2.2bn in gross inflows and said up to 40% of its gross annual inflows come from existing clients who have been investing with it for more than a year. The company reported 8% growth in core revenue to R461m in the six months to September.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za