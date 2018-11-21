Companies / Financial Services

Citadel says pressure on asset management fees will increase

21 November 2018 - 20:14 Londiwe Buthelezi
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Citadel, one of the few active wealth managers to see strong inflows as clients increasingly opt for cheaper passive investments, says it is bracing itself for further downward pressure on fees across the industry.

“We talk about it internally as the race to the bottom. There are different categories of pressures faced by asset managers at the moment. The changing regulatory environment requires a growing number of resources to monitor and comply. We require, increasingly, world-class systems and then there is the debate about passive versus active,” said Citadel CEO Andrew Moller.

Most of Citadel's funds are actively managed, particularly the multi-asset solutions that offer currency hedges.

As far as the performance fees debate is concerned, Moller said the problem was that it focused only on costs.

“It’s not a debate. Fees have to be fair and you got to have a value exchange. But ultralow, or even zero, fees lead clients to unsuitable funds. If costs become the only criteria when selecting investments, you don’t end up with the best results,” said Moller.

The pressure on performance fees has been aggravated by the disappointing JSE returns,  because asset managers usually charge a higher fee on equity investment offerings compared to investment products into other asset classes. Weaker returns from equity markets also  affect total assets under management in multi-asset funds, which reduces management fees in these funds. The all share is down 13.76% so far in 2018.

The S&P Dow Jones Indices Versus Active report for the first half of 2018 showed that 51% of SA’s active equity fund managers failed to outperform the capped benchmark over the one-year period.

Citadel, however, said its funds recorded “strong participation” in the market and it has  enjoyed a good 2018. The company bucked the trend and increased its performance fees in the six months to September. It also grew assets under management to R50.8bn, making it one of few local wealth managers to surpass the R50bn benchmark.

AfrAsia Bank’s SA Wealth Report for 2018 showed that Citadel was the 10th-largest wealth manager in the country in terms of assets under management by the end of 2017.

In the six months to September, Citadel recorded R2.2bn in gross inflows and said up to 40% of its gross annual inflows come from existing clients who have been investing with it for more than a year. The company reported  8% growth in core revenue to R461m in the six months to September.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Repent, active managers

Thanks to the rise of the Chartered Financial Analyst qualification there are now a million people in active investment management
Opinion
1 month ago

Small cap funds: If the cap fits …

There has been a lot of academic literature that shows small caps outperforming large caps over time. But the theory is little comfort for investors ...
Companies
9 days ago

Coronation’s crown slips as waning retirement market and JSE hit home

The company reports a 1.8% decline in revenue, while assets under management fell 4.4% to R586bn, the lowest in five years
Companies
15 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Coronation’s crown slips as waning retirement ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Momentum will pay murder victim after social ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sasol sheds 5% after trading update falls short ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Self-storage puts Stor-Age among top three ...
Companies / Property
5.
Eskom plant repairs will take two years just to ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Peregrine seeks targets with war chest
Companies / Financial Services

Small cap funds: If the cap fits …
Companies / Investors Monthly

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Repent, active managers
Opinion / Investor's Notebook

The rand is softer as Tito Mboweni relief rally fades a little
Markets

Recession: how we got here and how to get out
Features / Cover Story

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.