Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: Investec posts double-digit rise in first-half profit

Hendrik du Toit, the joint-CEO of Investec, joined Business Day TV to offer his perspective on the results

15 November 2018 - 17:58 Business Day TV
Hendrik du Toit, joint CEO of Investec. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hendrik du Toit, joint CEO of Investec. Picture: SUPPLIED

Financial services group Investec released its interim results on Thursday, reporting double-digit growth in profits driven by gains in its asset management businesses.

The UK outperformed in that regard. However, its wealth and investment divisions are the pressure points with both its operating regions noting declines.

The company has announced that the separate listing of its asset management business in London will be completed in the second half of 2019.

Hendrik du Toit, the joint-CEO of Investec, joined Business Day TV for some perspective on the numbers.

Hendrik du Toit, the joint-CEO of Investec, joined Business Day TV for some perspective on the numbers.

ANALYSE THIS: Investec Life’s Nicola Rowbotham

We analyse Nicola Rowbotham, head of technology and operations at Investec Life
Money & Investing
4 hours ago

Import/export: A new level of confidence is budding

Due to the recession, trading conditions in SA are difficult, says Antony Meltzer, CEO at Investec Import Solutions. "We have found that the ...
Business
1 day ago

Landlords desperate for economic growth, says Investec Property Fund

The fund’s offshore investments help offset the muted growth in the local market
Companies
2 days ago

JSE may escape global tech rout

Telkom, Investec Property Fund, and African Equity Empowerment Investments are expected to release results on Tuesday
Markets
2 days ago

JSE’s fate tied to Tencent on Wednesday

Retail will be in focus, with results from grocery chain Spar and Stats SA’s September retail sales report
Markets
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Behind Adrian Gore’s ‘behavioural bank’ concept ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Standard Bank’s IT revamp puts more than 500 jobs ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Discovery unveils plans for its bank
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Woolworths to return to profit
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Discovery’s highly anticipated bank to be ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.