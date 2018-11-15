News Leader
WATCH: Investec posts double-digit rise in first-half profit
Hendrik du Toit, the joint-CEO of Investec, joined Business Day TV to offer his perspective on the results
15 November 2018 - 17:58
Financial services group Investec released its interim results on Thursday, reporting double-digit growth in profits driven by gains in its asset management businesses.
The UK outperformed in that regard. However, its wealth and investment divisions are the pressure points with both its operating regions noting declines.
The company has announced that the separate listing of its asset management business in London will be completed in the second half of 2019.
Hendrik du Toit, the joint-CEO of Investec, joined Business Day TV for some perspective on the numbers.
