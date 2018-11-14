Lloyds Bank settles with HBOS whistle-blower

London — Lloyds Banking Group said on Wednesday that it had settled with a former employee who accused former bosses of concealing a massive fraud at its HBOS Reading unit, prior to a record-breaking cash-call needed to keep the combined group afloat in 2009.

The bank apologised to Sally Masterton, a former senior risk officer at Lloyds, and said that it had agreed to pay her financial compensation.

Britain’s biggest mortgage lender, which took over HBOS in 2009, re-opened Masterton’s case earlier this year after coming under pressure over its treatment of her and how it handled her allegations. This followed the publication of a report, written by Masterton in 2013, which alleged HBOS executives knew of the fraud years before the takeover and failed to properly disclose it, with implications for the HBOS deal.

On Wednesday, Lloyds said Masterton had acted with integrity and good faith at all times, and that she documented her concerns in a report following a request from the bank — a point it had previously disputed.

“I am pleased that Lloyds Banking Group has listened to me ... and has recognised the distress and inconvenience this has caused me,” Masterton said in a separate statement. She took leave from her duties at the bank and left in 2014, having never returned to work there.

The publication of Masterton’s allegations, in a document known as the Project Lord Turnbull report, revived criticisms of Lloyds’s handling of one of the industry’s worst-ever frauds, weighing on the reputation it has worked hard to rebuild in the years since the financial crisis.

The fraud, which took place in the early 2000s, saw the conspirators use their positions to enrich themselves at the expense of struggling business clients, some of which succumbed to insolvency and were stripped of their assets after being advised to borrow unsustainable amounts.